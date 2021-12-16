Ontario's COVID science table to release new modelling amid surge in Omicron cases

The head of Ontario's panel of COVID-19 expert advisers is expected to release new modelling this morning on the state of the pandemic in the province.

Adalsteinn Brown is scheduled to hold a briefing at 11 a.m. ET in Toronto. You'll be able to watch it live in this story.

The projections come a day after the provincial government announced a series of new measures in response to the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Among them is an accelerated rollout of COVID-19 booster shots, which will be available starting Monday to residents over 18 whose second dose was at least three months ago.

Moreover, the province said it will cut capacity to 50 per cent at certain large venues, including sporting arenas and cinemas, starting Saturday.

Up to two million rapid tests will be available for free at pop-up testing sites in high-traffic settings including malls, retail settings, holiday markets, public libraries and transit hubs over the holidays, as well as at select LCBO locations.

You can find a list here of pop-up sites confirmed so far.

Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday it appears Omicron may already have overtaken the Delta variant as the dominant strain in Ontario.

The province's top doctor, Dr. Kieran Moore, has said Omicron is infecting between four and eight times more people than Delta.