Ontario logs 1,429 new COVID cases as omicron set to become dominant variant

Ontario reported 1,429 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as a leading member of the province's science advisory table estimated that omicron is likely to become the dominate variant at some point today or tomorrow.

Peter Jüni told CBC Radio's Metro Morning that omicron, first confirmed in Ontario just more than two weeks ago, will replace delta as the variant responsible for the majority of new cases.

Omicron has a doubling time of roughly three days, far faster than any previous variants.

"If this doubles every three days or so, case numbers can become very high very swiftly," Jüni said.

Today's total is a 54 per cent increase over last Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new daily cases has risen to 1,400, about 44 per cent higher than the same time last week.

Jüni said that two doses of COVID-19 vaccine seems to provide robust protection from omicron, though that defence starts to wane after three months from a second shot. The unprecedented transmissibility of omicron means that even those with two doses are at a considerable risk of infection.

The key to curbing the expected "tidal wave" in omicron cases will be ramping up capacity for booster shots in the province, Jüni said. The current supply of doses is not the problem, Jüni added, but rather the number of people and venues available for a renewed mass immunization campaign.

Ideally, public health units would collectively be administering at least 100,000 booster doses every day for "quite a long time," Jüni said. He noted that Ontario was doing about 250,000 shots per day at the peak of its earlier vaccination campaign last summer.

On Monday, 85,245 third doses were administered across the province.

In a tweet late Monday, the president and CEO of the Ontario Hospital Association said that hospitals are "moving to implement instructions to urgently re-activate mass vaccination programs.

"This will have a major impact on other clinical services but there's no other choice ... This is truly a race against time," Anthony Dale said.

Even with an immediate increase in vaccination capacity, Jüni said, there is not enough time to reach optimal coverage levels before the holiday season begins in earnest.

Jüni said he supports a temporary reintroduction of targeted public health measures to reduce social contacts in the face of the omicron surge. Specifically, a reduction in capacity for indoor dining and major sports venues is needed, he said.

"I think we need those structural measures," he told guest host Jason D'Souza, adding that Ontarians should plan to keep holiday gatherings "intimate" if there is any hope of containing the uptick in cases.

Some public health units have already chosen to impose renewed restrictions and offer revised guidance in recent days.

Peterborough is the latest region to instruct workplaces to have all non-essential staff to work from home if possible, as part of new measures set to take effect on Wednesday.

The new rules also require restaurants to ensure tables are at least two metres apart or separated by a barrier, and to set a cap on the number of patrons at each table.

Similarly, Ottawa Public Health is warning of a backlog in its contact-tracing system due to a surge in Omicron cases, and urging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to immediately self-isolate and alert their close contacts themselves.

Test positivity rates spiking

While cases are rising across most of the province, so too is the number of COVID patients requiring hospital care, albeit much more slowly. That said, the overall burden of COVID on intensive care units has remained relatively stable thus far.

As of Monday evening, there were 162 patients being treated for COVID-related illnesses in ICUs, according to the health ministry. Of those, 98 needed help from a ventilator to breathe.

Moreover, Public Health Ontario this morning reported a 6.6 per cent positivity rate on 33,400 tests for the virus. That's the highest on a given day since May 18, amid the depths of the third wave in the province.

The Ministry of Health also recorded the deaths of five more people with COVID, pushing the official toll to 10,084.