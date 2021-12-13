Ontarians aged 50 and older can book COVID-19 boosters starting today

Ontario residents aged 50 and older can book COVID-19 booster doses starting today if six months have passed since receiving their second shots.

The provincial vaccine booking portal will open for appointments at 8 a.m.

People can also book shots by phone, through local public health units using their own booking systems and at some pharmacies and primary care clinics.

Booster eligibility will open up to all adults on Jan. 4 but the province's top doctor has said the schedule could move faster if capacity allows.

Today is also the deadline for long-term care workers in the province to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Staff, students and volunteers can't enter long-term care homes without proof of both doses.