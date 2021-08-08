Ontario reports 423 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday — the most since late June
Ontario reported 423 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking three straight days of increases and the highest daily case report since June. The new case count includes 109 cases in Toronto, 57 in York Region, 51 in Peel Region, 42 in Hamilton, and 29 in Windsor-Essex.
As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, nearly 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered provincewide
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 14,963.
Provincewide test positivity rate: two per cent.
Active cases: 2,242.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 115; 76 need a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: Six, pushing the official toll to 9,407.
Vaccinations: 46,970 doses were administered, bringing the provincial total to 19,872,210 doses.
