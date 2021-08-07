Ontario reports 378 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday — the most since late June

Ontario reported 378 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Of the new cases, 94 are in Toronto, 62 are in York Region, 38 in Peel Region, 30 in Hamilton, 20 in Durham Region, and 20 in Waterloo Region.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 20,858.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.8 per cent.

Active cases: 2,057.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 111; 81 need a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Nine, pushing the official toll to 9,401.

Vaccinations: 61,041, bringing the total to 19,825,240.