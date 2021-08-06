Ontario sees 340 new COVID-19 cases — the most since late June
Ministry of Health reported COVID-linked death of person under 19
Ontario reported 340 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, the most on a single day since June 26 and a considerable jump relative to recent Fridays.
Because testing levels in the province are cyclical on a weekly basis, it's usually most informative to compare the same days of the week.
Last Friday, Ontario logged 226 further infections, and the Friday before that saw 192 cases reported.
The seven-day average of daily cases rose to 216, its highest point in just more than a month.
The additional cases reported today include 80 in Toronto, 41 in York Region, 36 in Peel Region, 23 in Windsor-Essex and 22 in Waterloo Region.
The Ministry of Health also reported the deaths of 18 more people with the illness. A spokesperson said, however, that 16 of those deaths happened "more than six weeks ago" and were included in today's update as part of a data clean up by Public Health Ontario.
Among those who died was a person under the age of 19, the spokesperson said — the fifth death in that age bracket since the pandemic began.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the ministry's daily provincial report:
Tests completed: 23,448
Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.4 per cent, marking nine consecutive days above 1 per cent
Current number of active cases: 1,879
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 110; 76 needed a ventilator to breathe
Death toll: 9,392
Vaccinations progress: 53,975, the fewest shots administered on a Thursday since March 10. Roughly 71.4 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have had two doses.
