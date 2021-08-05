Ontario records 213 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 213 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, while the number of patients being treated for the illness in intensive care units rose slightly for a second straight day.

According to the Ministry of Health, there were 110 people being treated for COVID-related illnesses in intensive care units of as yesterday. That's up from 108 on Tuesday and 106 the day before that.

In a statement, the Ontario Hospital Association said ICU admissions had levelled off at around 105 after the third wave of the pandemic and encouraged eligible residents to get vaccinated against the virus.

"Sadly ... there will be a 4th wave among unvaccinated Ontarians," the organization said.

"The OHA is urging all eligible residents to receive both COVID shots as soon as they can to help ensure that access to non-COVID related hospital services is not disrupted a further time. The pandemic is ending but the 4th wave could inflict a deadly toll," the statement continued.

The Ministry of Health also reported the deaths of 14 more people with COVID-19. A spokesperson said, however, that 12 of those deaths happened between February and May of this year and were included in today's update as part of a data clean up by Public Health Ontario.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the ministry's daily provincial report:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 198, down from 201 yesterday

Tests completed: 23,494

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.2 per cent, marking eight consecutive days above 1 per cent

Current number of active cases: 1,706

Death toll: 9,374

Vaccinations progress: 58,213, the fewest shots administered on a Wednesday since March 18. Roughly 71 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have had two doses.