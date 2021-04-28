Ontario education minister to face questions about new back-to-school plan

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss the province's recently released back-to-school plan for the upcoming academic year.

According to his office, Lecce will be joined by Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, at the 11 a.m. ET event in Thornhill. You can watch it live in this story.

On Tuesday afternoon, the provincial government published its long-awaited plan for a return to in-person learning in September, just five weeks out from the start of classes for most Ontario schools.

Students will be able to play on sports teams, use instruments in music class, go on field trips and ditch masks outdoors, even if distance can't be maintained.

Extracurricular activities can resume, and there will be relaxed rules on using shared spaces like libraries and cafeterias. Students in Grades 1 and up will be required to wear masks while indoors.

Students will be attending in person for full days, five days a week — unless they have opted for remote learning — and high school students will have timetables with no more than two courses at a time.

A Toronto elementary school student wears full PPE before heading into class last September. Students will continue to wear masks inside classrooms as part of Ontario's new plan. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The 29-page document is thin on details about how schools will manage COVID-19 cases and outbreaks, however. The document suggests more guidance will be coming soon.

Its release was met with cautious optimism by some educators and medical professionals, while others said it lacks critical information, such as the conditions that would necessitate temporarily closing a school to in-person learning.

Dr. Kashif Pirzada, an emergency physician at Humber River and Sunnybrook hospitals in Toronto and founder of the group Masks 4 Canada, said he would grade the government's plan as a "solid C+ or B-".

Pirzada said it compares favourably to what other provinces have proposed, but is missing critical details about testing and outbreak management that could be key if there's a fourth wave driven by the highly-infectious delta variant.

Ontario has not made vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for educators and school staff, and children under 12 are still ineligible to get their shots.