Ontario logs 694 new COVID-19 cases, no further deaths

Ontario reported 694 new cases of COVID-19 and no further deaths from the illness on Monday, while the province saw its highest test positivity rate since early June.

Of the 643 cases with a known vaccination status:

403, or nearly 63 per cent, were unvaccinated.

73, or 11.4 per cent, had a single dose.

167, or 26 per cent, had two doses.

Notably, the province's data on the vaccination status of cases does not include breakdowns by age, or indicate how long after a first or second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine a person contracted the virus, or whether they were symptomatic at the time of testing.

A total of 18,561 tests for the virus were completed on Sunday, according to the health ministry, and Public Health Ontario reported a provincewide positivity rate of 3.6 per cent.

Throughout the pandemic in Ontario, weekends have brought a lull in overall testing levels, so it is not surprising to see a higher positivity rate from relatively fewer tests. Though it is notable that 3.6 per cent is the highest positivity rate since June 1.

Today's total case count is up somewhat from the 639 new infections logged last Monday. That said, there are positive signs that the spread of the virus has continued to slow. The doubling time for daily cases is currently about three and a half weeks. In early August, doubling period for cases was as few as eight days.

Meanwhile, this week will see revised projections for the fall from Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table. A spokesperson said last week that the group was working to finalize its latest consensus modelling before the results are released publicly.

CBC News reported on Friday that, according to sources with knowledge of the deliberations, Premier Doug Ford is likely to announce some form of a vaccine passport or certificate system this week. Ford's cabinet is slated to meet on Tuesday to discuss the plan before going public with the details.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day rolling average of daily cases: 696.

Active cases: 6,028.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 160; 93 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Death toll: 9,498.

Vaccinations: 17,767 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered by public health units on Sunday. Slightly more than 76 per cent of eligible Ontairians, or those aged 12 and older, have now had two doses. That equivalent to roughly 67.3 per cent of the province's total population.