Ontario reports 332 new COVID-19 cases over last 2 days

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to hold a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch it live in this story.

Ontario reported 332 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days on Tuesday.

Because of the civic holiday long weekend, the province published two days worth of data this morning.

Of the total number of further cases, 168 were reported Monday and 164 were reported today. Both of those figures are up from the same days last week, representing roughly 30 per cent growth week over week.

The seven-day average of new daily infections is up to 201, the first time it has risen above 200 in nearly four weeks.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update: