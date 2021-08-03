Ontario reports 332 new COVID-19 cases over last 2 days
7-day average of daily cases rose to highest point in about four weeks
Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to hold a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch it live in this story.
Ontario reported 332 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days on Tuesday.
Because of the civic holiday long weekend, the province published two days worth of data this morning.
Of the total number of further cases, 168 were reported Monday and 164 were reported today. Both of those figures are up from the same days last week, representing roughly 30 per cent growth week over week.
The seven-day average of new daily infections is up to 201, the first time it has risen above 200 in nearly four weeks.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
- Tests completed: 23,173 total over the two days covered by this morning's data
- Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.3 per cent
- Current number of active cases: 1,717
- Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 106 as of Monday evening; 78 needed a ventilator to breathe
- Death toll: 9,349
- Vaccinations progress: Roughly 70.3 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have had both shots, while about 71 per cent of all Ontarians have had at least one dose
