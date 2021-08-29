Ontario reports 740 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported another 740 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 551 of which are in individuals who have not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 22,890.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 3.3 per cent.

Active cases: 5,874.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 158; 98 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,498.

Vaccinations: 20,799,011 doses have been administered to date, meaning 82.8% of Ontarians eligible for the vaccine have received a first dose, while 76% have received both doses.