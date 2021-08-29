Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Ontario reports 740 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported another 740 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 551 of which are in individuals who have not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear.

Nearly 83% of Ontario adults have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

A person gets tested for COVID-19 in Toronto. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 22,890.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 3.3 per cent.

Active cases: 5,874.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 158; 98 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,498.

Vaccinations: 20,799,011 doses have been administered to date, meaning 82.8% of Ontarians eligible for the vaccine have received a first dose, while 76% have received both doses.

