Ontario reports 740 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
Ontario reported another 740 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 551 of which are in individuals who have not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear.
Nearly 83% of Ontario adults have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 22,890.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 3.3 per cent.
Active cases: 5,874.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 158; 98 needed a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,498.
Vaccinations: 20,799,011 doses have been administered to date, meaning 82.8% of Ontarians eligible for the vaccine have received a first dose, while 76% have received both doses.
