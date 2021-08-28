Ontario reports 835 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported another 835 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 28,528.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.6 per cent.

Active cases: 5,697.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 162; 87 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Seven, pushing the official toll to 9,496. However, due to a data error, six of the deaths happened more than two months ago but are only being reported now.

Vaccinations: 20,679,316 doses of vaccine have been administered to date, and 82.7 per cent of Ontarians eligible for the vaccine have received one dose, while nearly 76 per cent have received both doses.