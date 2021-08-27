Ontario reports 781 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 781 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the largest daily case count since early June.

However, 22 of the reported cases are from earlier in the pandemic, according to the province, and were held back due to a data error.

Here are some other key indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 30,063.

Provincewide test positivity rate: three per cent.

Active cases: 5,444.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 158, with 87 needing a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: 17, pushing the official toll to 9,489. However, a spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott says 14 of those deaths happened more than two months ago but were held back due to data errors.

Vaccinations: 20,641,600 doses have been administered to date. More than 82 per cent of Ontarians eligible to receive a vaccine have now received a first dose. Nearly 76 per cent have received both doses.