Ontario sees 639 new COVID-19 cases — 69% in unvaccinated people — and no further deaths

Ontario reported 639 new cases of COVID-19 and no further deaths of people with the illness on Monday.

Of the 600 cases with a known vaccination status, nearly 69 per cent were individuals who have not had a single shot.

Another 124, or about 21 per cent, were fully vaccinated individuals, while 65 cases were found in partially vaccinated people.

Notably, the province's data on the vaccination status of cases does not include breakdowns by age, or indicate how long after a first or second shot of COVID-19 vaccine a person contracted the virus, or whether they were symptomatic at the time of testing.

Today's case count is up from the same time last week, when the province logged 526 infections.

The total includes 124 cases in Toronto, 97 in Peel Region, 91 in York Region, 64 in Hamilton, 36 in Windsor-Essex, 32 in Middlesex-London, 30 in Durham Region and 27 in Ottawa.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day rolling average of daily cases: 581.

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 19,866.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.8 per cent.

Active cases: 5,126, the first time the provincewide total has surpassed the 5,000 mark since June 15.

Death toll: 9,453. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths stands at roughly five.

Vaccinations: 22,589 doses were administered by public health units on Sunday, the fewest on a single day since March 7. About 74.9 per cent of eligible Ontarians, those aged 12 and older, have now had two shots. That works out to roughly 66.2 per cent of Ontario's total population. Meanwhile, Haldimand-Norfolk is the only one of Ontario's 34 health units that has yet to surpass 70 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated. The benchmark is among the key criteria the province has set out for lifting most remaining restrictions.

Pay boost for PSWs extended to October 31

Meanwhile, the Ontario government is extending a wage increase for personal support workers brought in during the pandemic.

The province says the temporary $3-per-hour wage increase for workers in long-term care homes and similar facilities will now continue until Oct. 31.

It says extending the program will cost $169 million.

The pay bump was first put in place last October and had since been extended until today.

Premier Doug Ford committed last month to maintaining the change, but did not give further details or say for how long it would be in effect.

The province says some 158,000 workers are eligible for a pay boost under the program.