Ontario reports 722 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, highest daily count since early June

Ontario reported 722 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Sunday.

The daily case count is the highest since June 5, when the province reported 744 new cases.

Health minister Christine Elliott said on Sunday that 564 of the latest infections are among people who are either not fully immunized or have an unknown vaccination status.

She said 158 cases are in people who are fully inoculated with two doses of vaccine.

The province said there are 178 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 141 of them in intensive care, but notes that figure may increase in the coming days as 10 per cent of hospitals don't report data on weekends.

Elliott said 82 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have received one dose of vaccine and slightly under 75 per cent have received two.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 564.

Tests completed: 23,075.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 3.2 per cent.

Active cases: 4,989.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 141.

Deaths: 2 new.

Vaccinations: A total of 20,466,975 vaccine doses have been administered.Nearly 82.2 per cent of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 74.8 per cent have two doses.