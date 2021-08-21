Ontario reports 689 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario reported another 689 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the most on a single day since early June.

One additional person has died.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 534, its highest point since June 13.

Tests completed: 26,096.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.7 per cent.

Active cases: 4,660,

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 130; 78 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: One, bringing the provincial total to 9,451.

Vaccinations: 82.1 per cent of Ontarians age 12 and up have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 74.6 per cent are fully immunized.