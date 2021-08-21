Ontario reports 689 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Ontario reported another 689 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the most on a single day since early June.
1 additional death reported as province sees most cases since early June
Ontario reported another 689 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the most on a single day since early June.
One additional person has died.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 534, its highest point since June 13.
Tests completed: 26,096.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.7 per cent.
Active cases: 4,660,
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 130; 78 needed a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: One, bringing the provincial total to 9,451.
Vaccinations: 82.1 per cent of Ontarians age 12 and up have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 74.6 per cent are fully immunized.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?