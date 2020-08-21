Ontario records another 131 cases of COVID-19, includes data missed due to 'glitch'
Health minister said Friday's numbers are an 'overestimation' of daily counts
Ontario recorded a total of 131 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including the missing numbers from Thursday's data glitch.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said yesterday's actual number of confirmed cases were likely higher than the reported 76.
That missing data, from 11 public health units across the province, have now been added to today's count.
"Because of the data gap yesterday, today's number is an overestimation of daily counts," Elliott tweeted.
The units that didn't report COVID-19 data on Thursday included:
- Algoma
- Brant County
- Chatham-Kent
- Hamilton
- Niagara
- Peterborough
- Simcoe Muskoka
- Southwestern
- Sudbury
- Timiskaming
- Windsor-Essex
The province has now seen a total of 41,179 confirmed cases of the virus since the outbreak first began in late January with more than 28, 000 tests processed on Friday.
Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold a joint news conference today out of Brockville, Ont. at 1 p.m. ET to talk about the manufacturing of N95 masks domestically.
You can watch it live in this story when it happens.
With files from Ania Bessonov
