Ontario sees 650 new COVID-19 cases as ICU admissions climb again

Ontario reported 650 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the most on a single day since early June, while the number of patients being treated for COVID-related illnesses in critical care rose to 135.

The overall number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units has increased for six straight days. Anthony Dale, president and CEO of the Ontario Hospital Association, also noted that the last several days have seen daily new admissions in the double digits.

Moreover, the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 climbed to 197, the most at any point during Step 3 of the province's reopening plan.

Of the 593 additional cases today with a known vaccination status:

426, or 72 per cent, were individuals who had not received a dose.

103, or 17 per cent, were individuals with two doses (considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their second shot).

64, or about 11 per cent, were individuals with a single dose.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day rolling average of daily cases: 518, its highest point since June 13.

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 28,635.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.4 per cent.

Active cases: 4,447.

Deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,450.

Vaccinations: 45,748 doses were administered by public health units on Thursday, 16,384 of which were first doses. The last two days have seen more than 16,000 first shots after a considerable slowdown that lasted about three weeks. The uptick is likely linked to the province expanding eligibility for vaccines to youth who are turning 12 this year. About 74.4 per cent of eligible Ontarians, those aged 12 and older, have now had two shots. That works out to roughly 65.8 per cent of Ontario's total population.

Ontario Public Service employees will need COVID shot or regular tests

Ontario Public Service employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing for the virus.

Treasury Board President Prabmeet Sarkaria announced the policy on Thursday, noting that details were still being finalized.

He says the policy will involve regular testing for unvaccinated employees, including those who provide proof of a medical reason for not getting the shot.

Other unvaccinated workers will need to take an education course on the benefits of immunization as well as regular testing.

The policy will also apply to staff working in the offices of the premier and other cabinet ministers.

Sarkaria says it will protect the health and safety of the province as the 64,000 people employed by Ontario Public Service live in communities across the province.

The rules mirror provincial policies announced earlier this week applying to workers in several high-risk settings including health and education.