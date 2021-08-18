Ontario reports 485 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Ontario reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of three more people with the illness on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health said that of the 448 cases with a known vaccination status:

309, or about 69 per cent, were individuals who had not received a dose.

98, or nearly 22 per cent, were individuals with two doses.

37, or roughly nine per cent, were individuals with a single dose.

Notably, the province's data on the vaccination status of cases does not include breakdowns by age, or indicate how long after a first or second shot of COVID-19 vaccine a person contracted the virus, or whether they were symptomatic at the time of testing.

The additional infections include 108 in Toronto, 75 in Windsor-Essex, 59 in Peel Region, 36 in Hamilton and 27 in MIddlesex-London.

As of Tuesday evening, there were 174 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals — the most in more than a month.

In a note to media, the health ministry said that it could not yet provide an updated figure for the number of patients being treated for COVID-related illnesses in ICUs, due to a technical issue with the system that collects the critical care data.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day rolling average of daily cases: 496, its highest point since June 14.

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 26,307.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.5 per cent.

Active cases: 4,067.

Death toll: 9,431

Vaccinations: 41,016 doses were administered by public health units on Tuesday. About 74 per cent of eligible Ontarians, those aged 12 and older, have now had two shots. That works out to roughly 65.5 per cent of Ontario's total population.