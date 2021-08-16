Ontario reports 526 new COVID-19 cases, 67% in unvaccinated people

Ontario reported 526 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, alongside no further deaths linked to the illness for a second straight day.

The Ministry of Health says that 353, or about 67 per cent, of the additional infections were in people who were unvaccinated. Some 113, or roughly one-fifth, were fully vaccinated individuals, while another 60 had just one shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

Importantly, the data on the vaccination status of individual cases does not include breakdowns by age, or indicate how long after a first or second shot of COVID-19 vaccine a person contracted the virus, or whether they were symptomatic at the time of testing.

Today's total case count is up from last Monday, when the province logged 325 new cases.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 15,784.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.7 per cent.

Active cases: 3,872.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 119, up three from yesterday and the most overall in about two-and-a-half weeks.

Death toll: 9,418

Vaccinations: 26,033 doses were administered by public health units on Sunday. About 73.5 per cent of eligible Ontarians, those aged 12 and older, have now had two shots.