Ontario reports 511 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday
Health minister says 20,187,843 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario
Ontario reported 511 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Sunday.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said 350 new cases are in unvaccinated people while 67 are in partially vaccinated people.
A total of 98 people are in hospital with COVID-19, with 116 people in intensive care units. Elliott said not all hospitals report hospitalization numbers on weekends.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ontario health ministry's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 19,192.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.6 per cent.
Active cases: 3,667.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 116 and 71 need a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: 0, which means the death toll remains at 9,418.
Vaccinations: 20,187,843 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date. A total of 81.5 per cent of Ontario residents, 12 and older, have had one dose while 73.3 per cent have had two doses.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?