Ontario reports 578 new COVID-19 cases on saturday

Ontario reported another 578 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 23,468.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.4 per cent.

Active cases: 3,426,

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 111; 72 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,418.

Vaccinations: 20,146,936 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date. More than 81 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have now received at least one vaccine dose; 73.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.