Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Ontario reports 578 new COVID-19 cases on saturday

Ontario reported another 578 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Province says it has administered more than 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

CBC News ·
Erin Nickle receives her COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Chris Mainse during a drive-thru clinic at Richardson stadium in Kingston, Ont., on Friday, Jul. 2, 2021. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

Ontario reported another 578 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 23,468.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.4 per cent.

Active cases: 3,426,

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 111; 72 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,418.

Vaccinations: 20,146,936 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date. More than 81 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have now received at least one vaccine dose; 73.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now