Ontario reports 578 new COVID-19 cases on saturday
Ontario reported another 578 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Province says it has administered more than 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 23,468.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.4 per cent.
Active cases: 3,426,
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 111; 72 needed a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,418.
Vaccinations: 20,146,936 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date. More than 81 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have now received at least one vaccine dose; 73.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.
