Ontario sees 510 new COVID-19 cases, total patients in ICU drops slightly

Ontario reported 510 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while the number of patients with the illness in critical care fell slightly.

The Ministry of Health says that 368, or about 72 per cent, of today's additional infections are in unvaccinated individuals. Another 57 of the cases were people who had only one shot of vaccine, she said, while 85 were fully vaccinated.

Importantly, the data on the vaccination status of individual cases does not include breakdowns by age, or indicate how long after a first or second shot of COVID-19 vaccine a person contracted the virus.

This morning's case count is up from 340 reported last Friday. Because testing levels in Ontario follow a weekly cycle, its usually most informative to compare same days of the week.

The seven-day average of daily cases climbed to 403, the first time it has surpassed the 400 mark since June 18.

Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table estimates that the reproduction number — a measure of how many other people a single infected person will go on to infect — sits at 1.62. Values above 1 mean that a pandemic is spreading, rather than contracting. That means that daily cases are expected to double every 8 days or so, the table calculates.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 23,586.

Provincewide test positivity rate: Two per cent.

Active cases: 3,110.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 111, down two from yesterday. Overall ICU admissions levelled at about 105 after the third wave of the pandemic, and have been fluctuating between 105 and about 115 since.

Deaths: Four, though two "occurred more than two months ago," the ministry said, and were included in today's update after a data cleaning effort at Public Health Ontario.

Vaccinations: 48,682 doses were administered by public health units on Thursday. Roughly 72.8 per cent of eligible Ontarians, those aged 12 and older, have had two shots, or about 64.5 per cent of the province's total population.