Ontario reports 324 new COVID-19 cases, roughly 72% in those unvaccinated

Ontario reported 324 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of three more people with the illness on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Health, 234 of the infections, or roughly 72 per cent, were in people who have not been vaccinated against the virus.

Fifty-eight cases, or about 18 per cent were in fully vaccinated individuals, while 32 were people who had only had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Today's count marks a sixth straight day in the province with more than 300 new cases.

The seven-day average climbed to 332, it's highest point since June 21.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 24,772.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.7 per cent.

Active cases: 2,611.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 108, down one from yesterday. Seventy patients were on ventilators.

Death toll: 9,412

Vaccinations: 48,307 doses were administered Tuesday. More than 72 per cent of those aged 12 and older have had both shots.