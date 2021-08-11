Ontario reports 324 new COVID-19 cases, roughly 72% in those unvaccinated
58 cases, or about 18%, were in fully vaccinated people, Ministry of Health says
Ontario reported 324 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of three more people with the illness on Wednesday.
According to the Ministry of Health, 234 of the infections, or roughly 72 per cent, were in people who have not been vaccinated against the virus.
Fifty-eight cases, or about 18 per cent were in fully vaccinated individuals, while 32 were people who had only had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Today's count marks a sixth straight day in the province with more than 300 new cases.
The seven-day average climbed to 332, it's highest point since June 21.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 24,772.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.7 per cent.
Active cases: 2,611.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 108, down one from yesterday. Seventy patients were on ventilators.
Death toll: 9,412
Vaccinations: 48,307 doses were administered Tuesday. More than 72 per cent of those aged 12 and older have had both shots.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?