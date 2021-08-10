Ontario sees 321 new COVID-19 cases as long-term care homes call for vaccine mandate for health workers

Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott is scheduled to make an announcement at 1 p.m. in Collingwood. Then, at 3 p.m., Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is set to hold a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

You can watch both news conferences live in this story.

Ontario reported 321 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while the organization that represents a majority of long-term care homes in the province called on the government to mandate vaccines for health-care workers in all settings.

In a statement, the Ontario Long-term Care Association said that a provincial mandate would be the most effective way to curb the threat posed by the highly-infectious delta variant.

"Clear policy from the Ontario government will create consistency across all long-term care homes, hospitals, home care and other health-care services providing peace of mind to residents, patients, staff and their families across the province," said Donna Duncan, CEO of the association.

The Ontario Medical Association and Registered Nurses Association of Ontario have also made similar calls on the government.

In her statement, Duncan also urged the province and its "relevant scientific partners" to explore the possibility of booster shots for residents, staff and essential caregivers ahead of an emerging fourth wave of the illness.

The province currently requires staff in long-term care homes to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status, and those who are unvaccinated for non-medical reasons have to undergo education about the importance of immunization.

But Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott have refused to mandate vaccines in any setting.

Ford has, however, spoken in support of a Toronto hospital network's policy that unvaccinated staff — and those won't disclose their vaccination status — have to take a COVID-19 test before coming to work.

Meanwhile, the additional COVID-19 cases reported today pushed the seven-day average to 301, the first time it has topped 300 in more than six weeks.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 16,479.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.7 per cent.

Active cases: 2,494.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 109, with 72 needing a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Two, bringing to the official toll to 9,407.

Vaccinations: 48,278 doses were administered Monday. Roughly 72 per cent of those aged 12 and older have had both shots.