Ontario reports 218 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
Ontario reported another 218 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The new case count includes 40 in Toronto, 33 in Peel Region, 23 in York Region, 16 in Middlesex-London, and 14 in Hamilton.
As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 19,519,781 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered provincewide
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 189
Tests completed: 14,122
Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.4 per cent
Active cases: 1,667
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 110; 78 needed a ventilator to breathe
Deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,347
Vaccinations: 60,583, bringing the total doses administered to date in Ontario up to 19,519,781.
