Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Ontario reports 218 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported another 218 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The new case count includes 40 in Toronto, 33 in Peel Region, 23 in York Region, 16 in Middlesex-London, and 14 in Hamilton.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 19,519,781 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered provincewide

CBC News ·
More than 19.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ontario. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Ontario reported another 218 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The new case count includes 40 in Toronto, 33 in Peel Region, 23 in York Region, 16 in Middlesex-London and 14 in Hamilton.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 189

Tests completed: 14,122

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.4 per cent

Active cases: 1,667

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 110; 78 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,347

Vaccinations: 60,583, bringing the total doses administered to date in Ontario up to 19,519,781.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now