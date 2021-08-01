Ontario reports 218 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported another 218 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The new case count includes 40 in Toronto, 33 in Peel Region, 23 in York Region, 16 in Middlesex-London and 14 in Hamilton.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 189

Tests completed: 14,122

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.4 per cent

Active cases: 1,667

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 110; 78 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,347

Vaccinations: 60,583, bringing the total doses administered to date in Ontario up to 19,519,781.