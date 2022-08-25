Ontario's weekly reported COVID-19 deaths jump 59% from previous week

Ontario is reporting 89 more deaths linked to COVID-19 over the past seven days, a marked uptick from its seventh-wave high of 56 the week before and a 58.9 per cent increase.

Weekly deaths dropped last week from two weeks before when the number reported was 96. The fluctuation in reported deaths comes three weeks after Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore told reporters the latest wave of the virus, driven by the BA.5 Omicron subvariant, had peaked.

The province has said the seventh wave officially began June 19.

Deaths are considered a "lagging indicator," one of a number of severe outcomes that can continue to rise even after a wave peaks.

Newly released data from the Ministry of Health on Thursday shows the number of people in hospital with the virus has also increased slightly from 1,328 last week to 1,354 as of Thursday.

The number of people in intensive care also increased to 146, compared to 137 last week. Of those in intensive care, 62 patients are on a ventilator.

Test positivity on Thursday, however, was 11 per cent, lower than last week's reported number of 14.7 per cent.

Positivity rates are based on the number of people who test for the virus. This past January, the province moved to limit PCR testing to high-risk populations and settings only.

On Thursday, Public Health Ontario (PHO) also released its latest COVID-19 status report for the week of Aug. 14 to Aug. 20.

In it, the public health agency says case rates decreased in three of seven age groups. Among those aged 0 to 4, it increased two per cent, 5 to 11 increased 17 per cent, and 12 to 19 year olds increased six per cent. Those increases in younger age groups are still low compared to those 20 and older.

However, among the 80+ age group, case rates continue to be the highest. Individuals in that age group also continue to have "much higher" rates of hospitalizations and deaths compared to all other age groups, PHO says.

Experts have said reported case counts are a severe underestimate of the actual extent of COVID-19 in Ontario.