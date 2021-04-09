Ontario reports 4,227 new cases of COVID-19, nearly topping single-day record
The 4,249 cases logged on Jan. 8 included 450 that were part of a data clean up
Ontario reported another 4,227 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the second-most on a single day at any point during the pandemic.
The province logged 4,249 new infections on January 8, but 450 of those were attributed to a data delay.
The Ministry of Health has not indicated that today's figure includes any older cases.
The ministry says that as of yesterday, there were 1,492 people with COVID-19 in hospital. Of those, 552 were being treated for COVID-19-related sickness in intensive care, the most ever in Ontario. A total of 519 of those patients were still testing positive for the illness, according to the ministry.
CBC News reported last night that Ontario Health has ordered hospitals in much of the province to to stop performing all but emergency and life-saving surgeries because of the growing caseload of COVID-19 patients.
More to come.
