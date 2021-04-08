Ontario sees 3,295 new COVID-19 cases, record-high vaccinations as stay-at-home order kicks in

Ontario reported another 3,295 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as public health units administered a record-high 108,563 doses of vaccine and a renewed provincewide stay-at-home order went into effect.

A total of 326,360 people in the province have now gotten both shots of vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.

As of yesterday evening, Ontario had administered just over 70 per cent of the 4,031,325 doses it has received from the federal government to date. More than a million of those total doses arrived last weekend.

Nine public health units confirmed triple-digit increases in COVID-19 cases. They include 933 in Toronto, 649 in Peel Region, 386 in York Region, 165 in Durham Region, 156 in Halton Region, 160 in Ottawa, 125 in Middlesex-London, 124 in Simcoe Muskoka, 110 in Niagara Region.

The infections come as labs completed 63,846 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and logged a positivity rate of 6 per cent.

The province also reported the deaths of 19 more people with COVID-19, pushing the official toll to 7,494. The seven-day average of daily deaths is currently about 15 — a figure that topped 60 per day during the second wave of the illness before most long-term care residents were vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a stay-at-home announced by Premier Doug Ford yesterday went into effect at 12:01 a.m. The order was partly in response to a worsening situation in hospitals, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area.

You can read more about the details of the order here.

The Ministry of Health says there are 525 patients with COVID-19-related illnesses being treated in intensive care units, 496 of whom are still testing positive. More than 330 of those people require a ventilator to breathe.

Intensive care physicians have suggested recently that if admissions continue to climb, they may need to implement a triage protocol to decide who gets potentially life-saving care and who does not.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province has not yet finalized its protocol, though a document did go out to hospitals in January during the second wave in Ontario laying out broad guidelines for triage. Under those guidelines, patients are ranked on their likelihood to survive a year after the onset of critical illness.

In a briefing last week, Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table said that, even with a stay-at-home order in effect, admissions to ICUs could top 800 by the end of April.

More to come.