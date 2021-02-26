Ontario logs 3,065 new COVID-19 cases ahead of vaccine update

Ontario reported another 3,065 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday ahead of an expected update on the province's vaccine rollout, an effort that should get a boost from several large shipments of doses this week.

The new cases today include 955 in Toronto, 561 in Peel Region, 320 in York Region, 165 in Ottawa, 132 in Niagara Region, 128 in Hamilton, 119 in Halton Region and 101 in Durham Region.

They come as labs completed 37,541 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and logged a positivity rate of 8.9 per cent — the highest since January 5.

The seven-day average of daily cases climbed to 2,862.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. in Toronto, shortly after provincial officials hold a media-only briefing on Ontario's immunization campaign.

The Ministry of Health says 76,199 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday and 323,148 people have now gotten both doses.

Ontario has received a total of 4,022,875 doses from the federal government to date and administered 2,621,839, or about 65 per cent, of those.

A large shipment of more than 613,680 doses arrived in the province yesterday, with about 1.2 million total doses delivered since April 2.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education reported an additional 236-school related cases, including, 207 students and 29 staff members. About 22 per cent of schools currently have at least one reported case, while 83 schools, or 1.7 per cent of Ontario 4,828 publicly-funded schools, are closed due to COVID-19.

Peel Region's medical officer of health announced yesterday that he would his authority to close schools in Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon for the next two weeks. The region's weekly case rate, as well as its seven-day average of test positivity, are both the highest in Ontario right now.