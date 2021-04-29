3,871 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario as death toll tops 8,000

Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones are scheduled to provide an update on Ontario's rollout of COVID-19 vaccines at 1:30 p.m. ET at Queen's Park in Toronto.

Then, at 3 p.m., Ontario's chief medical officer of health and a co-chair of the COVID-19 science advisory table are set to hold a briefing on the latest projections for the province.

You'll be able to watch both news conferences live in this story.

Ontario reported an additional 3,871 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as total deaths in the province topped 8,000 and admissions to intensive care reached another pandemic high.

The 41 deaths in today's provincial update push Ontario's official toll to 8,029. The seven-day average of daily deaths sits at about 28.6, slightly below the current third-wave peak.

As of Wednesday, there were 884 patients with COVID-related critical illnesses being treated in intensive care units. Of those, 620 required a ventilator to breathe.

Ontario's health-care system continues to be nearly overwhelmed by the relentless influx of new COVID-19 patients to hospitals. Critical Care Services Ontario, a government agency that compiles a daily tally of hospitalizations, says that 53 more adults were admitted to ICUs yesterday alone, as well as one infant with a COVID-related illness.

This week the Ministry of Health issued an emergency order to allow hospitals to transfer patients who have largely recovered to long-term care or retirement homes, and without their consent if the circumstances necessitate it. Earlier this month, hospitals throughout Ontario were ordered to halt non-emergency procedures, while critical units at several major pediatric hospitals opened to younger adults with COVID-19 in need of treatment.

Meanwhile, the new cases today include:

1,172 in Toronto

901 in Peel Region

392 in York Region

292 in Durham Region

147 in Ottawa

129 in Halton Region

117 in Simcoe Muskoka

104 in Niagara Region

103 in Hamilton

101 in Middlesex-London

The seven-day average of daily cases rose to 3,810 after a week of declines.

Another 4,245 cases were marked resolved, meaning there are about 38,438 confirmed, active infections provincewide.

Labs completed 56,939 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and Public Health Ontario reported a positivity rate of 7.6 per cent.

An updated analysis by Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table shows that the provincewide R value, a measure of how many people on average a single case will go on to infect with the coronavirus, recently fell below one. An R value less than one suggests case growth is slowing rather than accelerating.

The table called it an "early, early sign" that Ontario appears to be "heading in the right direction" when it comes to transmission of the virus.

More to come.