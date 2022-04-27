Ontario's COVID-19 intensive care unit admissions fell slightly on Wednesday, as the province reported another 22 deaths linked to the virus.

The Ministry of Health said there were 211 people with confirmed cases of COVID in ICU, down from 219 the day before. While it is too early to determine whether COVID-related ICU admissions may be slowing, it is the most significant drop in overall patients with the virus in critical care in several weeks.

Of those people in ICU with COVID-19, about 45 per cent were admitted as a direct result of symptoms from the illness.

Meanwhile, the total number of patients with the virus in hospitals increased slightly to 1,734 from 1,730 — marking another high for the ongoing sixth wave of the pandemic.

Limited laboratory testing confirmed another 3,005 cases of COVID-19. The seven-day average of new cases is 3,497.

Public Health Ontario logged a positivity rate of 15.2 per cent from the 23,230 tests that were completed.

The province's COVID-19 death toll stands at 12,772.