Ontario opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those 45+ in hot spots, some child-care workers

More Ontarians in hot spot communities and child-care workers who work in licensed settings will soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, the province said Tuesday.

As of 8 a.m. this morning, those aged 45 and older who live in one of 114 designated hot spot postal codes can begin booking appointments for a shot through either Ontario's online portal or call centre, or via their local public health unit.

Importantly, residents aged 18 and older who live in the hot spot area — which are spread out over 13 public health units — are also eligible for vaccines, though those under 45 can only access a shot through a mobile or pop-up clinic.

Meanwhile, child-care workers will be able to get an appointment starting Thursday morning. Eligible workers will get a letter from their employer that they will need ot have handy at the time of booking and at their appointment, the province said in a news release.

Vaccines will also be made available to those who work in unlicensed child-care settings in the coming weeks, according to the province.

As of Sunday evening, Ontario had used 4,696,211, or about 89 per cent, of the 5,248,345 doses it has received to date. Slightly less than 30 per cent of the province's total population has had at least one dose of a vaccine.

Updated figures for yesterday are expected around 10 a.m. ET.

Provincial health officials are expecting several significant shipments this week: 396,630 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 116,700 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A delivery of 389,000 AstraZeneca doses that were scheduled to land last week has still not arrived, and it is unclear when it will.

The CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA) told CBC News he anticipates the some 1,400 pharmacies administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to run out of doses within seven to 10 days.

Justin Bates said there will likely be a lull in the availability of vaccines through participating pharmacies as doses dwindle. The OPA is discussing a potential pilot project with the health ministry that would see some pharmacies offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Select locations in designated hot spots could begin offering the vaccines as early as this week, Bates said.

"It will allow us to get all the distribution and logistics down and then have a broader roll out," he said.

Late last week, Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table recommended that the province revise its vaccine rollout plan to divert up to 50 per cent of available vaccine doses to 74 hot spot postal codes. The current strategy allows for 25 per cent of total doses to go to 114 designated hot spots.

In a brief posted online, the science table said that the shift in approach would also speed vaccines to essential workers, and could potentially prevent up to 20 per cent of forecasted infections among those aged 16 to 59 years old.

Asked about the recommendation during question period at the legislature, Health Minister Christine Elliott gave no indication that the government is currently considering making the change. But speaking to reporters afterward, Elliot said she takes the recommendation seriously and that a decision will be made soon.

That said, the rollout strategy also offers significant autonomy to public health units to make internal decisions about the distribution of vaccines even without a formal change in the province's broader plan.

Local officials in Toronto and Peel said yesterday they would begin directing more doses to hot spots in their respective health units as supply ramps up in coming weeks.