Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to 1,730, most since mid-February

The number of people in Ontario's hospitals with COVID-19 rose to 1,730 on Tuesday, a new high for the ongoing sixth wave in the province.

Of those patients, roughly 46 per cent were admitted as a direct result of COVID-19 symptoms, while 54 per cent were already in hospital when they tested positive for the virus, according to the Ministry of Health.

For a second straight day, there were 219 people with COVID-19 being treated in intensive care units — also a sixth wave high.

Last week, Ontario's chief medical officer of health suggested that the current wave has already peaked in terms of case counts. Dr. Kieran Moore said he expects hospitalizations and ICU admissions to rise gradually for a few weeks before starting to decline.

Meanwhile, the health ministry also reported the deaths of 14 more people with the illness. Ontario's official death toll stands at 12,750.

Limited laboratory testing confirmed another 1,827 cases of the virus. Public Health Ontario reported a 13.2 per cent positivity rate from 13,451 tests.