Ontario sees 3,510 new COVID-19 cases, 605 patients on ventilators
Admissions to ICUs climbed to 877, another pandemic high in Ontario
Ontario reported another 3,510 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while the number of patients with the illness who need a ventilator to breathe topped 600.
According to the Ministry of Health, 877 people with COVID-19 are being treated in intensive care units across the province, twice as many as there were at the beginning of April.
Critical Care Services Ontario, a government agency that compiles daily a report for hospitals and health organizations, said that 59 patients were admitted to ICUs yesterday alone. Anthony Dale, president of the Ontario Hospital Association, said that a total of 1,415 COVID patients have been sent to ICUs this month so far.
Of those in ICUs, 605 patients are on a ventilator — nearly double the number seen at the peak of the second wave in January.
Public health units also recorded the deaths of 24 more people with the disease, pushing the official toll to 7,935.
Among those Ontarians who recently died with COVID is a 13-year-old girl from Brampton.
More to come.
