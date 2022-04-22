Ontario's COVID-19 ICU admissions climb, overall hospitalizations drop

Ontario's intensive care unit admissions climbed again Friday to the highest point in the sixth wave, though overall COVID-19 hospitalizations declined slightly. The province is also reporting 26 more deaths.

Of the 214 ICU patients, 61 per cent were admitted to ICU as a direct result of COVID-19 symptoms.

The total number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals dropped to 1,591, down from 1,626 on Thursday. Roughly 46 per cent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 were admitted due to the illness, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry also reported another 4,668 confirmed COVID-19 cases as part of a "data catch up." In a statement, a ministry spokesperson said the count is not reflective of a single-day increase, but provided no further details on when the additional cases may have occurred.

Today's count follows the 5,038 cases reported yesterday, an unknown percentage of which were also attributed to a data catch up. Requests from CBC News to the ministry for more information about the cases have so far gone unanswered.

Ontario's official COVID-19 death toll now stands at 12,704.

Public health units administered another 36,134 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, the majority of which were second booster shots for eligible Ontarians aged 60 and older. More than 87 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and up have had at least two doses of vaccines.