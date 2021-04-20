Ontario reports 3,469 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths linked to illness

Ontario reported 3,469 more cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths from the illness on Tuesday, as admissions to hospitals and intensive care continued to climb.

Today's case count is the fewest in the province since April 8.

The new infections come as labs completed 40,596 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and logged a positivity rate of 10 per cent.

Another 158 people with COVID-19-related illnesses were admitted to hospital, according to the Ministry of Health, bringing the total to 2,360. Of those, 773 are being treated in intensive care, while 537 require a ventilator to breathe. All three figures are new pandemic highs for Ontario.

Critical Care Services Ontario, a government agency that compiles a daily internal report for hospitals and health organizations, said that 68 additional patients were admitted to ICUs yesterday alone.

Public health units collectively administered 90,409 doses of vaccines yesterday, a third straight day below the province's target of at least 100,000 daily.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, however, said that an all-day Rogers outage forced some clinics to do paper-based reporting, meaning today's total is an underestimate of how many shots were actually administered. Clinics are expected to upload revised data to Ontario's central tracking system through the day.

Some 347,597 people have gotten both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine. As of last night, Ontario had used about 82.3 per cent of the 4,852,885 doses it has received to date.

Meanwhile, today's new cases include: