COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario climb to 1,496

The number of people with COVID-19 in Ontario's hospitals climbed to 1,486, the province said Tuesday, while overall admissions to intensive care reached 206.

It's the highest number of patients with the illness in ICUs since mid-March, and the most in hospitals during the ongoing sixth wave of the pandemic.

Of the 206 people requiring critical care, 64 per cent were admitted as a direct result of the virus, while nearly 36 per cent tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted for another reason, according to the province.

Limited PCR testing resulted in another 1,218 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Public Health Ontario reported a 17.9 per cent positivity rate from the 15,322 lab-based tests that were completed.

There are currently at least 33,953 active cases of the illness provincewide.

The province also confirmed the death of one additional person with the illness, pushing Ontario's total death toll to 12,633 since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said that 87 per cent of Ontarians aged five and older have had at least two shots of COVID-19 vaccines.