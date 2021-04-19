Ontario sees 4,447 new COVID-19 cases as admissions to ICUs top 750
Just 66,897 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered yesterday
Ontario reported another 4,447 cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths of people with the illness on Monday, while the number of hospitalizations topped 2,200.
It's the sixth straight day of more than 4,000 new infections in the province.
They come as labs completed 42,873 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and logged a positivity rate of 10.5 per cent — the highest since Ontario began reporting the measure last April.
There are 2,202 people with COVID-19 in hospitals, according to the Ministry of Health. Of those, 755 are being treated for COVID-related critical illnesses in intensive care units. A total of 516 patients require a ventilator to breathe.
All three figures are new pandemic highs for Ontario. Health officials warned last week that admissions to hospitals and ICUs are expected to continue to rise for the next several weeks, as they are lagging indicators to the explosive growth in cases this month.
Meanwhile, public health units collectively administered just 66,897 doses of vaccines yesterday, the fewest in two weeks. As of last evening, some 346,005 people in the province had received both doses.
Ontario given out 3,904,778, or about 80 per cent, of the 4,852,885 total doses of vaccines it has received thus far.
Provincial health officials said early last week that public health units have combined capacity to administer up to 150,000 shots per day. Then during a news on Friday, Ontario's Chief Medical of Health Dr. David Williams repeatedly said the province could be doing up to 500,000 shots daily, though it is unclear how he arrived at that figure, as no government official had cited it publicly before.
WATCH | Ontario doctors prepare to use triage protocol:
More to come.
With files from Lucas Powers
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?