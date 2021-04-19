Ontario sees 4,447 new COVID-19 cases as admissions to ICUs top 750

Ontario reported another 4,447 cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths of people with the illness on Monday, while the number of hospitalizations topped 2,200.

It's the sixth straight day of more than 4,000 new infections in the province.

They come as labs completed 42,873 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and logged a positivity rate of 10.5 per cent — the highest since Ontario began reporting the measure last April.

There are 2,202 people with COVID-19 in hospitals, according to the Ministry of Health. Of those, 755 are being treated for COVID-related critical illnesses in intensive care units. A total of 516 patients require a ventilator to breathe.

All three figures are new pandemic highs for Ontario. Health officials warned last week that admissions to hospitals and ICUs are expected to continue to rise for the next several weeks, as they are lagging indicators to the explosive growth in cases this month.

Meanwhile, public health units collectively administered just 66,897 doses of vaccines yesterday, the fewest in two weeks. As of last evening, some 346,005 people in the province had received both doses.

Ontario given out 3,904,778, or about 80 per cent, of the 4,852,885 total doses of vaccines it has received thus far.

Provincial health officials said early last week that public health units have combined capacity to administer up to 150,000 shots per day. Then during a news on Friday, Ontario's Chief Medical of Health Dr. David Williams repeatedly said the province could be doing up to 500,000 shots daily, though it is unclear how he arrived at that figure, as no government official had cited it publicly before.

WATCH | Ontario doctors prepare to use triage protocol:

Ontario doctors prepare to triage care for sickest COVID-19 patients The National 7:16 With Ontario’s intensive care units approaching a breaking point, doctors are preparing to use triage protocols to determine which of the sickest patients there is capacity to save. 7:16

More to come.