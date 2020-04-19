Ontario reports 568 new COVID-19 cases, bringing provincial total to 10,578

Ontario reported 568 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the provincial total to 10,578.

Meanwhile, the province said 112 long-term care homes now have outbreaks, four more than on Saturday.

A total of 553 people have died from the virus, 240 of which are residents in long-term care homes, according to the provincial health ministry.

CBC News, however, has collected data from regional public health units and counted at least 573 deaths in Ontario. Two of the deaths counted by CBC News include two health-care workers.

As Ontario tries to increase its testing, Sunday marks the largest daily uptick in cases so far, surpassing the 564 new cases reported on Friday. Saturday's report may have been incomplete, however, because Toronto Public Health had technical issues feeding in data.

Of the people with COVID-19:

809 have been hospitalized.

247 are in intensive care, with 196 on a ventilator — one fewer than the previous day.

Health care workers make up around 11 per cent of total cases since January. Nearly half the people who contracted the virus in Ontario have recovered.

8 people die in Halton retirement home, 1 dead in Peel care home

Meanwhile, eight people have died of COVID-19 at a retirement home in the Halton region and one person has died at a Peel long-term care home, as Ontario continues to grapple with long-term care deaths across the province.

There are now 63 residents and 18 staff with the virus at Mountainview Retirement Residence, while some are still waiting for test results, according to Halton Region Public Health.

An outbreak was first declared at the Georgetown home on March 31.

"As the situation evolved, Halton Region Public Health investigated and determined that the outbreak may have been more widespread than initially determined," the public health unit said in a statement.

All staff and residents were tested, and there were "additional measures" to isolate confirmed cases and people most at risk, the statement said.

Public health said most of the cases are asymptomatic and "have been isolated."

Peel Manor Long Term Care Centre, meanwhile, has reported one death, according to Nando Iannicca, chair of Peel Regional Council.

"This incredibly sad situation has happened despite the united efforts of many," Iannicca said in a statement on Saturday. "For this, we feel the most painful remorse."

Union files court order against 3 homes

As of Sunday, 112 long-term care homes in Ontario are grappling with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Four long-term care homes in Ontario have reported more than 20 deaths each:

Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon: 29 deaths.

Eatonville Care Centre in Toronto: 31 deaths.

Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville. 23 deaths.

Seven Oaks in Toronto: 22 deaths.

One health care union has asked the province to take over operations at three long-term care homes in Ontario, where a combined total of 55 residents have died of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a separate union — the Ontario Nurses' Association — has filed a court order against the same three homes.

The Services Employees International Union wants the government to take over Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville, Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke, and Hawthorne Place Care Centre in North York.

The union president says Eatonville and Anson Place were especially poor in their handling of the pandemic, describing it as reckless and careless

Another union, the Ontario Nurses' Association has filed a court order against the same three homes, asking them to comply with provincial infection control and health standards.

Etobicoke's Eatonville long-term care home, pictured on April 13, 2020, is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak. (Evan Tsuyoshi Mitsui/CBC)

Court documents allege nurses did not have proper access to personal protective equipment, symptomatic residents were not isolated and infected healthy residents and staff, and there was a lack of communication with staff and families.

Eatonville, Anson and Hawthorne are all owned by Rykka Care Centres, which is an operating partner of Responsive Group

Health centre opening tent for medical care in Scarborough

In Scarborough, one health centre plans said in a statement on Friday that it plans to set up an outdoor tent early this week for people in the community to get direct medical care.

The Canadian Centre for Refugee and Immigrant Healthcare said its tent clinic will act as an alternative primary care room, offering a safer environment for patients and providers, children newborns, vaccines for infants,acute and chronic problems.

The tent would take "healthcare outdoors as inside spaces and air becomes contaminated and infectious quickly."

People have limited access to doctors' offices during the pandemic and not everyone has phone access, says the centre, which operates medical and dental clinics for new Canadians,

"Many patients with health problems can't be diagnosed without an exam visit as they don't have a family doctor," said a statement.

"Currently, people are afraid to go to doctors or go to hospital if they are ill. They can't turn to the pharmacist, even if they have depression and feel suicidal.

The centre says the tent will have safety and infection control in place.

New modelling coming Monday

Ontario will share revised, updated modelling projections about the course of the virus on Monday.

"We're looking forward to hearing that to see how well have we done, where are we projecting now, what should be our focus now," said Ontario's chief medical officer Dr. David Williams on Saturday.

"Ontarians are going to hear that in some aspects we've done well so far."