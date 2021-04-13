Ontario sees 3,670 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations, ICU admissions hit all-time high

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. ET in Toronto alongside Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. Ford's office has billed the event as an update on Ontario's rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Ontario reported another 3,670 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the test positivity rate logged by labs topped 10 per cent and total admissions to hospitals and ICUs climbed to new pandemic highs.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 1,822 people with COVID-19 in Ontario's hospitals. Of those, 626 are being treated in intensive care units for COVID-related illnesses and 422 require a ventilator.

Hospitalizations in the province previously peaked at 1,701 on January 12, based on the ministry's data.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said yesterday that the province is exploring how to boost hospital capacity to cope with the influx of COVID-19 patients, particularly in Toronto and surrounding regions. Hospitals have already begun ramping down non-emergency procedures, inevitably adding to a surgical backlog that already stands at more than 245,000 from earlier waves of the pandemic.

Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, also known as SickKids, announced yesterday that it would accept up to 50 pediatric patients from 14 other hospitals in the GTA in a bid to create space for more adult COVID-19 patients at those facilities. The pediatric units at those 14 hospitals are effectively closed for the time being, with some specific exceptions.

Just last week, SickKids opened an eight-bed intensive care unit for younger adults, up to a max of about 40 years old. The president and CEO of SickKids, Dr. Ronald Cohn, told CBC News today that as of last night, the temporary unit is at capacity.

Cohn added that it's the first time in its history that the hospital has had to accept adult patients.

"We actually went through our archives to check if this had ever happened, and it is in fact an unprecedented situation," Cohn said, adding an assurance that care for children at the hospital will not suffer as a result.

