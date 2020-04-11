Ontario extends COVID-19 emergency orders until April 23

The Ontario government is extending its COVID-19 emergency orders until April 23, while also adding new orders—including forbidding camping on Crown land, and making it easier to build makeshift structures to help with hospital and shelter space.

The province is also letting hospitals use retirement home beds to increase their capacity, "without certain labour relations implications."

Ontario is "making it easier" to repurpose buildings and put up temporary structures like tents, the province says, to reduce health care pressures and help shelters find more sleeping space.

New order to help construction industry

Ontario said it is also taking emergency action to "improve cash flow" in the construction industry.

"This will lift the suspension of limitation periods and procedural time periods under the Construction Act and allow the release of holdback payments to contractors and subcontractors," the province said in a statement.

All previous COVID-19 emergency orders will remain in place until April 23, including closing non-essential workplaces and restricting group gatherings.

All actions are based on advice from Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, the province said.

Ontario has seen 6,237 confirmed cases and 274 deaths related to COVID-19, according to CBC tallies. So far, 2,574 people in the province have recovered from the illness.

"I understand the actions we are taking are affecting the lives and livelihoods of people across the province, but these are extraordinary times and we need to do whatever we can to keep individuals and families safe and stop the spread of this terrible virus," said Premier Doug Ford in a statement.