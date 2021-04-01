Ontario to present new COVID-19 models ahead of expected shutdown announcement

Health officials are set to present the latest COVID-19 modelling for Ontario this morning, hours ahead of an expected announcement that the government will impose a month-long shutdown in the province.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table, are scheduled to begin the briefing at 10 a.m. ET.

The revised modelling comes as the province faces a worsening third wave of the pandemic, driven by the spread of variants of concern, particularly B117, the variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

Variants currently account for about 67 per cent of all new infections in Ontario, the science table says, and seem to be causing more serious forms of COVID-19 in a younger cohort of people than seen during the first or second waves.

As of yesterday, there were 430 patients with COVID-19 being treated in intensive care units in the province, according to Critical Care Services Ontario (CCSO), the most at any single point during the pandemic. CCSO is a government agency that compiles a daily internal report for hospitals and health organizations.

This morning, a group of more than 150 emergency and intensive care physicians published an open letter addressed to Ontario Premier Doug Ford and top health officials, calling for immediate and decisive action to ease the burden on hospitals.

Sources told CBC News that Ford and his cabinet intend to announce a four-week shutdown of the province that will begin on Saturday.

A government spokesperson said the measures are somewhat different from those in the grey "lockdown" tier of Ontario's COVID-19 restrictions system. You can read more about the details of the coming shutdown here.

Several key indicators are already more severe than when the Ford government imposed its last provincewide lockdown, which began on Dec. 26, 2020. The number of current hospitalizations is more than 20 per cent higher than those in December, as is the seven-day average of new daily cases of COVID-19.