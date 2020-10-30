How is COVID-19 changing your neighbourhood?

The COVID-19 pandemic has already reshaped Toronto's neighbourhoods, and nobody knows that better than you.

Wherever you live in the GTA, you've seen beloved local businesses, bars and restaurants shutter, or streets go from eerily empty amid the lockdown to hosting new patios and bike lanes. There's more.

Rental prices have dropped (somewhat) while housing prices keep climbing. More than a few people have considered leaving city life behind.

In Toronto, the pandemic has also shone an even brighter light on the city's disparities, with Black residents and other people of colour making up a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases. Neighbourhoods home to front-line and low-income workers, meanwhile, have borne the brunt of the pandemic, while others have gone almost untouched.

