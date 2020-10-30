Skip to Main Content
How is COVID-19 changing your neighbourhood?
Toronto·HAVE YOUR SAY

The COVID-19 pandemic has already reshaped Toronto's neighbourhoods, and nobody knows that better than you. How will the pandemic continue changing the fabric of this region — for better or worse?

CBC Toronto wants your help covering the pandemic on a super-local level

CBC News ·
Commuters in Toronto’s northwest Jane and Finch neighbourhood wait for often crowded busses on Sept. 21, 2020. Physical distancing is impossible on some routes that correspond to areas home to people of colour who have already borne a disproportionate burden of the COVID caseload in the city. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Wherever you live in the GTA, you've seen beloved local businesses, bars and restaurants shutter, or streets go from eerily empty amid the lockdown to hosting new patios and bike lanes. There's more.

Rental prices have dropped (somewhat) while housing prices keep climbing. More than a few people have considered leaving city life behind.

In Toronto, the pandemic has also shone an even brighter light on the city's disparities, with Black residents and other people of colour making up a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases. Neighbourhoods home to front-line and low-income workers, meanwhile, have borne the brunt of the pandemic, while others have gone almost untouched.

So what's next? Have your say in the survey below and CBC Toronto will follow-up on your concerns in a series of stories in the coming months.

