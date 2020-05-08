New COVID-19 cases jump in Ontario as poultry plant announces worker death

Ontario added 477 new cases of COVID-19 to its tally on Friday — an uptick after a week in which new cases appeared to be trending down.

There had been three days this week in which Ontario reported fewer than 400 new cases, the lowest of which came on Monday, with 370.

Along with a jump in confirmed cases, Friday's data also shows that outbreaks at long-term care homes continue to proliferate. Nine new outbreaks were added to the province's list, bringing the total number of homes with outbreaks to 234.

The latest numbers come after news that an employee of Maple Lodge Farms, a poultry processing company, has died of COVID-19.

In a release, the company says that 25 of its employees have tested positive for the virus so far. Maple Lodge Farms says it has introduced heightened safety measures, including requirements around physical distancing and masks, to keep its workers safe.

Meat processing plants have been the site of a number of major COVID-19 outbreaks in Canada. That includes the largest outbreak in the country, at Cargill near High River, Alta.

Premier made stop at cottage after telling people to stay home

The Office of the Premier of Ontario says Doug Ford made a brief stop at his family cottage during Easter weekend — despite asking Ontarians to avoid their own seasonal homes.

"Do not go to your cottage," said Ford at his April 8 press briefing, just two days before the long weekend.

"There's no one that loves the cottage more than I do. But I'm not going to my cottage."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford drove alone to his family's cottage on Easter Sunday to check on the plumbing, according to a spokesperson. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

On Friday, a spokesperson for Ford confirmed he drove up to the property alone on Easter Sunday "to check on the plumbing."

"He spent less than an hour there, and on his travel he didn't stop anywhere, and he didn't interact with anyone," the statement said.

Cottages and seasonal homes have been a hot button issue throughout the pandemic, with smaller communities concerned about visitors and temporary residents bringing the virus up with them.

This week, Ford met with regional mayors in cottage country about the issue.

Check-in on province's fiscal outlook

Ontario's fiscal watchdog is expected to deliver a report on the province's financial outlook next week.

The Financial Accountability Office says it will release its annual budget outlook despite the province having not released its annual spending plan because of the pandemic.

Ontario instead announced a $17 billion spending package in March to support the province through the pandemic. The new spending will deliver a major blow to Ontario's bottom line, pushing the deficit from $9 billion to a projected $20.5 billion for 2020-21 — a level not seen since the aftermath of the 2008 recession.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips says the province will release a full budget on November 15.