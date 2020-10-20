Ontario to provide COVID-19 liability protection to businesses, workers and some organizations

Ontario will provide liability protection to some workers, businesses and non-profits against COVID-19 exposure-related lawsuits.

Attorney General Doug Downey introduced the new bill Tuesday at the provincial legislature.

Downey said the bill, if passed, would ensure anyone making an "honest effort" to follow public health guidelines while working or volunteering not be exposed to liability in civil proceedings.

He said the bill will not prevent lawsuits against those who willfully, or through "gross negligence", endanger others.

Health-care workers and institutions, front line retail workers, and charities and non-profits would be covered by the bill. The legislation would also cover coaches, volunteers and minor sports associations.

Downey said it is retroactive to March 17, 2020, when Ontario first implemented emergency measures as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBC News first reported in June that Premier Doug Ford and his government were considering drafting such legislation. By then, a number of lawsuits had already been filed against long-term care providers in the province over the deaths of seniors from COVID-19.

Downey said in an interview that the legislation was only tabled Tuesday because the consultation process included a wide range of stakeholders from various sectors of Ontario's economy and health-care system.

"We're at a point where we've heard from stakeholders that they need and want this protection to continue to contribute to their communities. It's not a reaction to anything, it's been building, and now is the time to provide that protection," Downey said.

British Columbia similarly passed a cabinet order this spring saying any person or corporation "providing an essential service" is not liable for damages resulting from COVID-19 infections.

The list of B.C. essential service providers granted immunity extends from front-line health workers to long-term care facilities and grocery stores. However, immunity does not apply in all circumstances. Someone could still be found liable in cases of gross negligence or for failing to follow public health guidance.