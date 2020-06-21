Ontario reports 175 new cases of COVID-19 as number of hospitalizations declines

Ontario reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning as the number of people in hospital with the novel coronavirus continued to decline.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, there are 47 fewer patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday than there were on Saturday.

The Ontario ministry reported on its website that 286 people are in hospital with the novel coronavirus as of Sunday at 10:30 a.m., with 86 in intensive care units and 59 on ventilators.

A total of 28,719 cases have recovered, while a total of 2,606 people have died of COVID-19, according to provincial counts.

Meanwhile, a total of 23,408 tests were completed on Saturday.

The Ontario health ministry says the province has a cumulative total of 33,476 cases.