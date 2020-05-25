COVID-19 in Toronto: Trinity Bellwoods gatherings could drive cases up, experts warn

A top infectious disease specialist says he's concerned the crowds that gathered in Trinity Bellwoods Park on Saturday could drive a resurgence of COVID-19 in the city.

Dr. David Fisman, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Toronto who has been tracking the spread of the novel coronavirus all year, said the young people who gathered at the park may not wind up being getting seriously ill, but they could unwittingly infect others who are more at-risk.

"The disease doesn't stay stuck to 20 and 30-year olds," he told CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

COVID-19's ability to hide in the body means it could be 10-14 days before those in the park develop symptoms, if they were infected. Those aged 20-40 make up about 25 per cent of all confirmed cases in Toronto, however those in that age range are far less likely, data shows, to die or require hospitalization.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, warned on Twitter that those who gathered in Bellwoods were engaged in "selfish and dangerous behaviour that could set us back."

Unhappy to report that Trinity Bellwood’s looks like a nightclub right now. <a href="https://t.co/k0ftTIIS3o">pic.twitter.com/k0ftTIIS3o</a> —@LauraHowellsNL

City officials are continuing to warn those caught violating its physical distancing bylaws risk heavy fines.

"Any two or more people who are not members of the same household, and who fail to keep at least two metres of distance between them in a park or public square, can receive a $1,000 ticket," the city said in a news release.

However, just four tickets were issued in Trinity Bellwoods on Saturday (there were 14 issued city-wide.)

Toronto continues to see hundreds of confirmed cases every day. Its latest data, released Sunday, shows:

There have now been 10,035 confirmed cases in the city — that number climbed by 200 on Sunday.

About 7,397 have recovered.

There are 377 people still in hospital.

At least 93 of those people are in intensive care.

There have been 759 deaths linked to COVID-19.

