COVID-19 in Toronto: Novel coronavirus continues to pose serious risk of hospitalization, data shows

Toronto's COVID-19 curve still appears to be flattening, but public health officials report that 15 per cent of all of those who have contracted the novel coronavirus in the city have needed to be hospitalized.

About five per cent of those hospitalized remain in care, and one-in-five of that group is in intensive care.

About 75 per cent of all those who have had a confirmed case of COVID-19, however, have recovered.

Here's a look at the city's most recent data:

There have been 8,603 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Toronto.

At least 683 people have died — more than a quarter of all of the deaths in Ontario.

There are outbreaks — defined as more than one case — at 137 institutions (some of these outbreaks may have been resolved, the city notes).

How are people getting COVID-19 in Toronto?

Nearly half (49.6 per cent) of all confirmed cases stem from close contact with someone who has the virus.

Another 23.7 per cent arose from community spread — a number officials will be keeping a close eye on as the weather improves and more Torontonians venture out to parks and reopened stores.

Some 12 per cent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city are healthcare workers, while eight per cent of cases have been deemed travel-related and six per cent of those who became ill did so at an institution.

City officials are set to hold a news conference to provide an update on the situation at 3:45 p.m. ET. You'll be able to watch that live in this story.

Meanwhile, the province will release its latest COVID-19 statistics around 10:30 a.m., while the government could announce news today about the fate of the school year. You can find those details here.