COVID-19 in Toronto: Mayor to make morning announcement

Toronto continues to be hard hit by COVID-19, with 121 new infections confirmed on Wednesday.

At least 956 people have now died after contracting the novel coronavirus, while 328 remain in hospital where 73 are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Mayor John Tory is set to make an announcement at 10:30 a.m. ET. You can watch that live in this story.

Ontario, which has seen a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases this week, will release fresh data around 10:30 a.m.

For now, Toronto and the surrounding cities have been left out of the province's plan to ease restrictions starting this Friday.

